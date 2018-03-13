Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest into the death of a 40-year-old landscape gardener is due to open shortly.

John Richard Smith of Thurstonland died on Tuesday, March 6.

Police were called to Wood Lane in the tiny village which has a population of around 400, at 7.40am following reports of concern for safety for a man.

Officers arrived and found the body of Mr Smith.

West Yorkshire Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

In an obituary notice his family said he was the dearly loved son of John and Liz and the much-loved brother of Matthew and Gemma.

They have invited family and friends to meet for his funeral service and interment at St George’s Church, Brockholes on Wednesday, March 21, at 3pm.

They have asked that colourful clothing be worn in his memory.

An inquest will be opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court over the next few days.