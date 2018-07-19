The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former film prop designer has taken it upon himself to restore some pride in his area’s heritage – using a lick of paint, a steady hand and a whole lot of his own free time.

Rowan Denton has spent his last three weekends and several evenings after work repairing severely-weathered 19th century milestones that line the roads of the Holme Valley.

He has become a regular sight around Holmfirth, Honley and Brockholes, crouched on the pavement with brush in hand.

Rowan, 43, of New Mill, said: “It started about a month ago when I was stuck in roadworks on New Mill Road. I was sat there looking at one of these lovely old milestones and it was in such a bad state I thought: ‘I’ve got to sort it.’”

Rowan has since restored five other milestones to their former glory.

He continued: “Then I started to see more as I was driving around and people started to suggest ones that needed repairing.

“I have spent the last three weekends doing it now and some evenings after work.

“This weekend I was working on three different milestones. While the paint dried on one I would go and work on another.

“It’s very satisfying just sat there, painting.”

Residents of the Holme Valley have been thrilled by Rowan’s efforts to look after a key part of the area’s history.

Starting in 1892, 643 milestones were erected by Yorkshire County Council.

The contract was awarded to Mirfield stonemasons, G & F Stead, and the stones were iron-plated by Liversedge iron founders, Brayshaw and Booth, whose name is proudly displayed across the top of most of the stones.

Rowan, who is originally from the Midlands, said the reaction from the public has been as surprising as it has warm.

He said: “Some of the responses from people in the community have been really kind.

“People have put beer behind the bar at my local pub, the guys at the Bloc Cafe came out and gave me a coffee.

“That’s one of the nicest things, when people come out and give me a cuppa or one kind lady gave me a beer.

“Butterfield’s Garden Maintenance at Holmfirth even donated some paint. They just dropped it off at my house.”

Previously, Rowan was using his own equipment but he has since been told by the Yorkshire Milestones Society that he needs to use a special paint, which costs around £190.

A JustGiving page set up to raise money for the paints and equipment raised over £400 in just three days.

Thankfully Rowan, who is a bronze sculptor and joiner by trade, said he has no plans to stop restoring the milestones.

“I’ve recently started restoring cast iron road signs as well,” he said. “There is one on New Mill Road I’ve been working on.

“As far as milestones, I’m still going on with the Holme Valley and after that – I don’t know – we’ll see.”

Rowan’s artwork can be found at www.thewoodmonkey.com