There were angry scenes outside Kirklees Magistrates' Court as rival groups - including the far-right English Defence League - staged protests.

Before the arrival of 18 defendants accused of child sexual offences, a handful of anti-racism protesters gathered outside the magistrates' court where they held up Socialist Party placards which said: "Justice not racism. No to the EDL."

One of the protesters said they had gathered to oppose the English Defence League.

A short time later, two men unfurled a large England flag with the motto: "Dewsbury EDL. No Surrender."

Abuse was shouted in the direction of people entering the court and at members of the anti-racism group.

The number of uniformed police officers eventually swelled to around 40. Officers stepped when tempers began rising but there were no arrests.

Officers chatted to protesters on both sides and prevented rival groups getting too close to one another.

There were shouts of "scum" and other abusive words as people entered the court building.

One young white man standing near to EDL supporters became angry after an anti-racism protester suggested that his group might be racists.

He hit back, saying: "My son-in-law is half-Jamaican - how am I a racist? Don't brand words if you can't back it up."

Journalists and several members of the public filmed the angry exchanges on their mobile phones.

The protesters drifted away after the final defendant left the court building. The court hearings lasted around two hours.

Media representatives covering the case included a film crew from Channel One Russia which claims to have 250 million viewers around the world.

The protests and court appearances were also watched by journalists and photographers from the BBC, the Examiner and the Press Association, among others.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that no arrests were made.