A pedestrian who was on a road in the middle of the night was killed after being hit by a lorry.

The tragedy happened between Grange Moor roundabout and Pond Lane, near Lepton , at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene and police closed the road in both directions.

Police later confirmed the victim had died before medics could transfer him to hospital.

The road remained shut for more than 12 hours as crash investigators tried to piece together what had happened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the man had been struck by an HGV travelling towards Huddersfield.

They added: “The man suffered life threatening injuries and died at the scene.

“Enquiries are on-going to identify the victim, notify his family, and determine the full circumstances of what took place.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had sent two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance to the incident.

The busy route, which has been plagued by accidents over the years, remained closed through the morning rush hour until about 3pm.

Speed limits have been lowered in several places on the semi-rural link road, and multiple speed cameras installed, after more than a dozen deaths over the past 20 years.

The horrific incident left huge traffic problems for motorists trying to get to Huddersfield.

Vehicles approaching from Wakefield were diverted at the Grange Moor roundabout down Liley Lane towards Bellstring Lane and onto Kirkheaton .

Motorists described the diversion route as “nose to tail” during morning rush hour.

Bus companies warned of delays of more than an hour for services travelling between Huddersfield and Wakefield.