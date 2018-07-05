The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a huge fire that destroyed a Brighouse factory on Wednesday .

Fire crews from around West Yorkshire spent more than 17 hours at the Crompton Mouldings factory in Armytage Industrial Estate.

At the height of the fire - which totally engulfed the building - 70 firefighters, twelve engines and four aerial appliances attended the scene.

After three hours the number of fire engines was reduced to six and overnight a sole engine remained on site to monitor the factory's smoking shell .

The last engine left the scene at 8am today (Thursday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has now handed the site back to the owners, who are working with structural engineers from Calderdale Council.

The cause of the blaze is yet unknown but investigations are ongoing.

Firefighter Dunford, from Dewsbury Fire Station, was part of one of the crews that continued to douse the smouldering wreckage overnight.

“We were there from midnight to 4am with one pump just dousing the building, targeting little bits of smoke.

“After our shift ended, a pump from Hunslet arrived and they stayed on site until 8 O’Clock this morning.”

Asked about the building’s condition, Firefighter Dunford said the fire had totally destroyed it.

“The building’s gone,” he said. “It will have to be knocked down I would guess.”