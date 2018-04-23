The video will start in 8 Cancel

AN investigation has been launched by police after a young man’s body was found in a flat in Holmfirth .

Officers were called to the property on Upperthong Lane just after 8am today (Monday).

The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death although the cause of his death is being investigated and the case has been passed on to the coroner.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address on Upperthong Lane in Holmfirth at 8.14 this morning.

“A 26-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the property.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“A file has been passed to the coroner.”

The incident took place in a building behind artist Ashley Jackson’s gallery and shop.

Ashley said: “Everything seemed to be over when I arrived. I’m usually inquisitive but I didn’t see anything.”

Neighbours on the quiet lane on the edge of Holmfirth village centre spotted a large number of emergency vehicles outside the building but they were unsure as to what had happened.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I was in bed and I just saw an ambulance and a friend texted me about what was going on up the road.”

Another neighbour added: “My mum told me something had gone on so I came to have a look but I don’t know what’s happened.”