Leaders at an independent school have been urged to stop the unlawful practice of segregating boys and girls.

Schools watchdog Ofsted discovered that staff at Al-Furqaan Preparatory School on Bath Street in Dewsbury had been aware that gender segregation was unlawful before an inspection took place in June.

The school, which has an Islamic ethos and has an annual fee of £1,000 for day pupils, told parents earlier this year that from September pupils will no longer be segregated.

There are currently 146 pupils on the school roll, with 44 part-time pupils. The ages range from 3 to 11.

The school is not registered as having a religious character but has an Islamic ethos.

In a report published this week, Ofsted ruled that the school 'requires improvement'.

Ofsted's key findings on Al-Furqaan Preparatory School School leaders failed to ensure independent school standards are met

Boys and girls are educated separately in Years 5 and 6 for maths and English Leaders accepted this was "unlawful discrimination" and planned to amalgamate classes in September

Trustees and leaders are not as effective as they should be at monitoring the quality of teaching and learning

Improvements in reading "remains stubbornly slow"

Often, the most able pupils are not given work that stretches and challenges them

Pupils' attendance is too low. Some pupils' persistent absences remain unquestioned for too long

The curriculum meets current requirements but in some subjects, progress is slower than it should be.

Ofsted said the school's strengths included pupils' behaviour which is "often exemplary" teaching for children in early years was found to be strong.

On the subject of gender segregation, Ofsted said: "School leaders are currently continuing the discriminatory practice of segregating boys and girls for English and mathematics in Years 5 and 6.

"School leaders, governors and the proprietor were aware that this practice is unlawful before the start of the inspection.

"Leaders are beginning to take action to stop this practice. For example, pupils are no longer segregated in the afternoons.

Parents spoken to during the inspection confirmed they had been informed from September 2018 pupils will no longer be segregated. This practice was not taken into account when reaching the judgements at this inspection.

Ofsted said that, until recently pupils were segregated by sex for all lessons but not at other times of the school day.

The watchdog said such segregation "causes detriment to pupils as they are denied the opportunity to be educated alongside others of the opposite sex."

In 2017, the Court of Appeal affirmed that strict segregation by sex in schools is a direct discrimination contrary to the Equality Act 2010, Ofsted said.

Following the judgement, the Government stated that schools that segregate by sex should be given time to cease the practice.

Ofsted is intending to write to the Education Secretary to suggest he commission a further inspection of the school in or after September.

The report noted that the recently formed leadership team is "enthusiastic and is passionate about bringing improvement in school."

It praised the school for providing pupils with many and varied opportunities to develop their understanding of wider British society.

However, the behaviour of pupils requires improvement "because pupils do not always attend school as often as they should, and nor do they always arrive at school on time."

The school was praised for early years provision which was rated 'Good'.

A spokesman for Al-Furqaan Prep School said that it no longer practiced segregation.

In a statement, the school said: "Al-Furqaan Prep School in Dewsbury has been serving the community for more than 20 years. Our curriculum and ethos is based on promoting British values and equality.

"We do not practice segregation and all pupils are allowed equal opportunities to participate in all lessons, assemblies and extra-curricular activities together.

"Any lessons provided to individual groups are for the development and enhancement of positive outcomes for pupils and not on the basis of discriminating or gender biases."