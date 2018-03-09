Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social media has been getting councillors into trouble.

Kirklees Council has published its annual review of complaints against its elected members and parish councillors.

A total of 12 grievances were lodged between May last year and February this year.

Of those, nine were taken up as legitimate and investigated.

Four of the 12 involved comments or posts on social media, including Twitter and Facebook.

Three of the complaints were made by councillors’ against their fellow members.

The rest were mostly about councillors’ failing to respond to emails or letters or their conduct in meetings.

A report detailing the complaints without naming the councillors involved says one complaint involved a councillor re-tweeting a post from a ‘far right political party.’

The councillor’s party was contacted and the tweet was removed and the complaint was then dropped.

Another councillor found themselves in hot water after making derogatory remarks about other towns and cities on Twitter.

The offending tweets were deleted and no further action was taken.

A third complaint involving Twitter alleged a councillor had promoted an inappropriate ‘political’ video.

It was removed but the council’s Monitoring Officer judged there was no breach of the code of conduct.

A fourth complaint about social media involved a Meltham Town Council member’s Facebook posts.

The report also reveals claims of two councillors speaking to a member of the public in the wrong “manner.”

Most recently, a complaint in February has alleged that parish councillors have called a colleague a “bully”, “aggressive” and made other inappropriate remarks.

Council officials are currently investigating.

Last May, the Examiner revealed that Conservative member for Denby Dale, Clr Michael Watson, was ‘liking’ anti-Islam material, including posts by activist Tommy Robinson.

He was suspended by the Tories but subsequently allowed back into the party following an investigation.

A few days earlier we exposed Kirkburton Parish Council’s Conservative member for Shelley, Clr Ray Bray’s Islamaphobic tweets.

In one post, Clr Bray said Labour were to blame for “Muzzie rapists.”

When approached by the Examiner he claimed his account had been hacked.