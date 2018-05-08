Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman stole from a supermarket in desperation when her benefits were delayed.

Rachel Anderson was caught shoplifting at the Co-op store in Birstall.

The 43-year-old was immediately recognised by staff viewing the CCTV because she had been banned from the shop previously.

Her solicitor Mohammed Arif explained to Kirklees magistrates that while “it wouldn’t have taken Sherlock Holmes” to figure out who was responsible for the theft she was desperate due to her lack of finances.

He told the Huddersfield court that her application for Universal Credit had been delayed and she found herself in an impossible predicament.

Mr Arif said: “Nobody wants to commit offences but desperate times called for desperate measures.”

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told magistrates that Anderson entered the Low Lane shop at 5pm on January 22.

She left with £15 worth of goods but staff viewing the CCTV footage recognised her as she had been banned from the store due to previous thefts.

The theft was reported to police who attended at her home in Rochester Road, Birstall, and she confessed that she was responsible.

Anderson told the officers that she was short of money and unable to afford the essentials.

At the time of the theft Anderson was subject to a suspended sentence order for shoplifting.

Mr Arif said: “Miss Anderson has gone to the Co-op and is not allowed to go into that particular store.

“She was caught on CCTV by staff who know of her so it didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to get to her.”

He told magistrates that while his client previously had a drug habit the theft this time was not motivated by an addiction.

He said: “She’d applied for Universal Credit and there are delays in individuals receiving that.

“She’s one of many who suffered from not receiving it on time and friends were not able to assist her.

“She was genuinely struggling financially so has gone in to steal.

“It’s easy for those of us who earn good money to say don’t commit offences but the reality is somewhat different for people who struggle to go about their day to day business.

“It was simply an act of desperation because she wasn’t in receipt of any benefits.

“Desperate times called for desperate measures. It’s not an easy life but nobody wants to commit offences.”

Magistrates sentenced Anderson to 21 days in custody.

She will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon her release.