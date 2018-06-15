Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Georgian waistcoat, Victorian bon-bon dishes and First World War shells converted into vases are among scores of items up for auction later this month.

The monks at the Community of the Resurrection at Mirfield are holding the auction to raise funds for the future work of the Community, including improvements to the Retreat House and teaching area.

Lots will include jewellery, silverware, furniture, antiques, toys, war memorabilia and various church items such as vestments, crosses, chalices and cloak clasps.

The star lot is a painting believed to be by the 17th century master Luca Giordano, of a scene depicting a Madonna and Child with St Elizabeth and an infant St John the Baptist. A number of other items are expected to fetch four-figure sums when the hammer comes down.

The auction will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 23, at the Community at Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.

It is the fifth such event to be organised by the Community. The auctioneer will be George Gribben, the brother of Fr John Gribben, who has organised the auction.

Viewing will take place between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Friday, June 22, and from 10.30am to 1.30pm on the day of the auction.

The Georgian waistcoat is described as a beautiful family heirloom. It was worn by 14-year-old Charles Bell, of Cambridge, who was apprenticed in 1812 and comes with a photocopy of his indentures, saying he was apprenticed “in the art of carpenter and joiner.”

Other items include a large donation of domestic silverware comprising Victorian bon-bon dishes and a salver together with an Edwardian cake basket; a set of 15 hand bells made by Mears of London contained in a wooden trunk and a Longines Chronograph “Grand Prix” silver pocket stop watch.

Collectibles include sets of postage stamps and coins, toy cars, model areoplanes, comics and cigarette cards.

Fr Gribben said more than 420 lots had been assembled for the sale, saying: “The item that is most enquired after is the set of hand bells. They are probably over 100 years old and are in very good condition.”