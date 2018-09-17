Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were forced to use a spit hood on a woman as they arrested her for fighting with her neighbour.

They had to put it over Rebecca Hartley's head as she spat out in towards them, covering the jackets of two of the officers.

She appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Cour t in custody after police finally executed a warrant that had been out for her arrest for nearly a year.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that following reports of an altercation involving her neighbour, police were called to Hartley's home in Windsor Road, Birstall on the evening of October 8 last year.

He told magistrates: "The officers formed the impression that she was under the influence of some kind of drug and put her in the back of the police vehicle.

"She was handcuffed to the front and whilst speaking to her she spat at the officers on a number of occassions.

"They had to put a spit guard over her head and she was subsequently arrested for assaulting police."

One of the officers said in a statement that the 31-year-old's spittle made contact with the jackets of both himself and his colleague.

Hartley was charged with two offences of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty, which she admitted to at the Huddersfield court.

But magistrates were told that a warrant had been out for her arrest for 11 months she failed to turn up for her initial hearing at the court on October 27.

She also admitted that she breached a community order made for possessing a bladed article in public on October 3 last year.

Police found her in some neighbouring outbuildings following a call that she had threatened to harm herself.

She then produced a kitchen knife with a three inch blade from her handbag and was arrested.

For this offence Hartley was sentenced to a nine month community order but breached it after missing three induction appointments offered to her.

Magistrates were told that her offending behaviour was linked to her drug use and mental health difficulties.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: "She was at a bad stage in her life at that particular time and accepts that she spat at police officers which is a disgusting action.

"She accepts in the cold light of day now that she shouldn't have done it."

Mr Whiteley added that when his client missed court she was sectioned for 28 days but should have surrendered herself as soon as possible when she returned home.

He said: "It's taken all this time for her to be arrested and she doesn't know why.

"She says nobody has been in contact with her, she's been at home and had no other address then gets arrested at the weekend."

Magistrates sentenced Hartley to a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days.

She will have to pay £50 compensation to both police officers plus £120 fine.