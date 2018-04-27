Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested showing his Australian friend a good night out in Huddersfield was told: “You’ve now given him an experience of the British justice system.”

Lee St Hilaire pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that police were called by the manager of Revolution in Cross Church Street at 6pm on April 7.

He explained: “There was a group of four males inside being quite loud and rowdy.

“Staff refused to serve them any more alcohol. Three of the males seemed to be quite compliant but the defendant was not so much and he was asked to leave.”

Police arrived and attempted to move 51-year-old St Hilaire away from the area.

However, he continued to use foul language and pushed back against them and they decided to arrest him.

St Hilaire, of Tenter Hill Lane in Sheepridge, told magistrates that he was embarrassed by his behaviour that night.

He explained: “A friend from Australia came over and I took him out in the town centre and had a couple of beers.

“We were asked to leave, I did ask why but then things escalated.

“I would like to say sorry to the police officers for what I did - it was a bit foolish.”

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney told him: “You’ve given your colleague an experience of the British justice system as well as the party scene in Huddersfield.

“We’ve taken into account the fact that you’ve shown embarrassment and regret for this incident.”

St Hilaire was given a six month conditional discharge meaning that he will face no further action if he keeps out of trouble during this period.

He will still have to pay £85 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.

As he left court St Hilaire pointed to his friend and said: “It’s all his fault.”