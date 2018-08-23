Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught driving his BMW while over the limit has been banned from the road for more than a year.

Samuel Crowther caught the attention of police travelling along Swallow Lane in Golcar shortly after midnight on March 10.

Victoria Barker, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the officers came across the blue BMW series 1 being driven by the 31-year-old and followed it for a short distance before stopping it.

As they spoke to Crowther they formed the impression that he was under the influence and arrested him.

Crowther, of Manchester Road in Milnsbridge, was taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

There he provided two breath samples and the lowest reading was 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

While he was at the police station the Police National Computer was checked and this showed that he was driving without a valid policy of insurance.

Crowther, who had no previous convictions, admitted driving while over the prescribed limit and using a vehicle without insurance when he appeared at the Huddersfield court.

He had no explanation for the offences, telling magistrates: “It’s happened, that’s all.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months.

He was fined £597 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £59 victim surcharge.