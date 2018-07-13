Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rain fell on Huddersfield for the first time in a month today – but the sunshine is set to return this weekend.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens said: “We have had a few showery bursts today which are moving through as part of a warm front heading north.

“However, later today, there could be some lovely, warm, hazy sunshine and the weekend is looking very warm and mostly dry with temperatures of 22 to 23°C.”

But he added: “The watchword for the weekend is enjoy the weather because it will turn a little fresher and cooler and a little more unsettled by Monday.”

Paul said today’s rain was the first to fall on the town since June 15. “Even then, it was one fairly heavy shower,” he said.

Paul said May and June has been mainly dry months with 16ml of rain recorded in June and 20ml in May.

But he stressed: “That was on the back of eight very wet months, which is one reason why Yorkshire Water hasn’t issued any warnings about water use. We should always be thrifty with water, but the reservoirs are still slightly above average despite the dry weather which has led to all the moorland fires.”

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for a possible thunderstorm today, but is forecasting sunshine and temperatures of 24 to 25°C this weekend.

Across Yorkshire, it is forecasting sunny spells and scattered sharp showers this afternoon, gradually becoming drier in the evening with light winds throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 21°C.

Any remaining showers dying out by late evening to leave a dry night with some clear spells and light winds throughout the night.

Saturday will be dry with a mix of sunny spells and cloudy intervals and light winds throughout the day. Sunday will be dry with sunny spells and will feel very warm.

Monday will remain warm with a small risk of showers.