You people certainly love your dogs as our contest to find the Cutest Pooch in Huddersfield 2018 is proving.

We launched the Cutest Pooch in Huddersfield competition last week and we asked you to send in photos of your adorable dogs.

This followed the success of our Cutest Cat in Huddersfield contest earlier this month.

And the response this time has been even greater - we've had approximately 1,000 entries.

They were all cute but now it's time to find the winner.

We've drawn up a shortlist of the 30 cutest pooches in Huddersfield and now it's time to vote for the dog you think should take the canine crown.

The winner gets a free professional photoshoot with our photographer Andy Catchpool.

The top dog will be announced at lunchtime on National Dog Day this Sunday 26 August, so you have until then to vote.

Get voting and good luck!

All 30 entries may take a few moments to appear.