A driver once caught transporting almost £30,000 worth of cannabis because his vehicle was untaxed was caught for a drug offence again – after being pulled over for exactly the same reason.

Jacob Simpson was jailed for 19 months by a court in Scotland last June for supplying the Class B drug.

He and his male accomplice were pulled over by police after a routine computer check showed that their vehicle had not been taxed.

The officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car and it contained almost 2kg of the drug which had an estimated street value of £29,000.

Perth Sherrif Court was told that Simpson had “stupidly” decided to use the untaxed vehicle to drive the cannabis from Bradford to Aberdeen.

The 27-year-old was again over by police in Westgate, Cleckheaton, on April 9 shortly after 3pm.

Prosecutor Victoria Barker told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “They conducted checks and this showed that there was no valid tax in place.

“Whilst speaking to the defendant they could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle and a roadside drug wipe was positive.”

Simpson was arrested and taken to Trafalgar House police station in Bradford.

There further samples taken showed that he had break-downs of both cannabis and cocaine in his blood.

Then on April 31 Simpson was pulled over in the Cleckheaton because police suspected that the Audi A3 he was driving had cloned number plates.

Further checks showed that the vehicle showed that the vehicle’s registration should have been different.

Mrs Barker said: “The defendant was interviewed at the roadside and admitted to the officers that he’d put the false plates on the vehicle.

“He did this to stop the car from being stopped because he knew that there was no road tax and insurance on that vehicle.”

Simpson also had no driving licence as it was previously revoked and he was yet to pass an extended retest to get it back.

He pleaded guilty to offences of fraudulent use of a registration mark, driving without a licence or insurance, and two counts of driving with a drug over the specified limit.

Arshad Khan, mitigating, explained that at the time his client was waiting for documentation from the DVLA to show that he was the registered keeper of the vehicle to come back.

This would have enabled him to get his road tax and insurance, magistrates were told.

Mr Khan said: “He was told that it would take four to six weeks for that to come through.

“Rather than waiting patiently for this documentation to come he put false plates on so that he wouldn’t be detected by police.

“It was poor judgement on his part.”

Simpson said he’d taken cocaine while partying at the weekend and had used cannabis on a daily basis since the age of 15.

He had the drug in the car with him when he was stopped by police and said he smoked it to alleviate stress and help him sleep.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 22 months and will have to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.