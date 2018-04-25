Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous driver who fled the scene of two serious injury collisions has been jailed for seven years.

Waqas Hussain, of Spencer Road in Lidget Green, Bradford, was sentenced today (Wednesday) at Bradford Crown Court for two incidents, including a fail to stop for Kirklees police.

Hussain, 23, was the driver of a Volkswagen Golf which crashed in the Clayton area of Bradford on 17 July last year, causing serious injury to his passenger who required a lengthy stay in hospital for treatment.

Enquiries into the collision established that Hussain was the driver of the Golf and police carried out extensive enquiries to trace him, which led to a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Then in the early hours of 26 February this year he was involved in another collision in the Shearbridge area of the city.

After failing to stop for police in the Kirklees area officers followed his Volkswagen Golf into Bradford, where it collided with two pedestrians in Summerville Road, seriously injuring one of them.

Hussain tried to run from the scene of the collision but was quickly detained by officers.

He was charged with two counts of causing injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance and was remanded in custody following his appearance at Bradford magistrates on February 27. He later pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Following sentencing, PC Richard Hirst, of the Western Area Roads Policing Unit, said: “The fact that Hussain fled both collisions shows how little concern he had for the people he seriously injured through his dangerous driving.

“He now has some time in jail to think about the hurt he has caused and I hope this will be of some comfort to those who have been affected by his reckless behaviour.

“This case demonstrates the consequences of what can happen when a vehicle is driven in a dangerous manner and I hope it will serve as a warning to other motorists.”