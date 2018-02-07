Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old man who broke a police officer’s thumb and attacked his partner with a tennis racquet was sentenced today (Wed).

Aaran Barden was drunk and had a pot on his arm when officers tried to arrest him over the attack on his partner at a house in Abbey Road, Fartown, on June 11 last year.

Sentencing him at Leeds Crown Court today, Recorder Simon Batiste said: “You were shouting and screaming and lashing out as you tried to avoid your arrest. A police officer suffered a broken thumb.

“You were interviewed and accepted attacking her with a tennis racquet.

“There are aggravating features including previous incidents of assault and threatening behaviour including assaults on police officers. You were under the influence of alcohol.

“There are mitigating factors. You have never been in custody before.

“You have now been in custody for eight months, you have not found that an easy experience and have had suicidal thoughts.

“You now accept that the relationship, (which had lasted five years), is over and you recognise problems you have with alcohol and anger.”

However, he warned him that if “there’s any repetition there will only be a custodial sentence.”

Barden, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting the officer and his partner. He pleaded not guilty to a Section 20 wounding in which he was said to have slashed his partner’s throat with a knife. This was accepted by the court.

Mr Batiste sentenced the defendant to nine months for the assault on his partner and six months for the assault on the police officer.

However he suspended the sentence for 18 months.

He also ordered Barden, who has anger and alcohol problems, to attend 33 days rehabilitation requirement as well as attending a Building Better Relationships course.

In addition he imposed an indefinite restraining order preventing him from seeing his former partner and said he was not to go within 200 metres of her home.

Barden, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting the officer and his partner.