A rapist who went on-the-run before a jury found him guilty of a shocking attack on a 17-year-old girl has been jailed for 12 years in his absence.

During a sustained attack lasting up to seven hours, drug-fuelled Imran Khaliq subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal which included a threat to smash a bottle over her head if she did not comply.

Bradford Crown Court heard that at one stage during the attack in January 2017 Khaliq used his finger to force cocaine up the victim’s nose.

The teenager had to give evidence against Khaliq twice after a jury failed to reach verdicts at an initial trial back in July last year.

Khaliq, of Silverhill Road, Bradford, was granted bail ahead of a second trial which took place in February this year, but he failed to turn up for the last day of the trial when the jury found him guilty on two charges of rape.

Khaliq had been living at a bail address in the Nelson area of Lancashire and following his conviction police issued an appeal for information in a bid to track him down.

But prosecutor Sophie Drake told Judge Colin Burn that it was thought Khaliq was now “out of the jurisdiction” probably in Pakistan.

Miss Drake read a victim impact statement in which the teenager described how the attack affected her studies and she hoped she had done enough to pass her exams.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she no longer felt safe and was scared to go to sleep because she saw Khaliq raping her when she closed her eyes.

“I hate him for what he’s done to me,” the victim said. “He’s changed my life forever.”

Judge Burn, who issued a warrant for Khaliq’s arrest back in February, jailed him for 12 years for the rape offences and imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Khaliq, 39, who faces a further sentence for breaching his bail when he is arrested, must also register as a sex offender with the police for the rest of his life.