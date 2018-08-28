The video will start in 8 Cancel

The number of people given fixed penalty notices after being caught by speed cameras has rocketed in West Yorkshire, new figures have revealed.

In January 2016 a total of 1,927 drivers were offered fixed penalty notices during a single month - but the same month a year later saw 3,534 motorists caught out.

And in January this year the figure had risen further to 6,048.

The figures were released by West Yorkshire Police following a Freedom of Information request.

Between January 2016 and May this year the total reached 113,804.

The Force said all monies from any fines went to the Treasury. The amount of money collected wasn’t disclosed.

Asked about the highest recorded speeding offences caught on camera in 2016, 2017 and up to May this year, the Force said:

* One road user was caught doing 113mph on the A647 Stanningley bypass at Leeds in 2016.

* A driver - believed to be in a £180,000 Lamborghini Huracan - hit 160mph on the M62 westbound between junctions 26 and 27 in July 2017.

* A road user was caught on camera doing 156mph on the M62 westbound between junctions 26 and 27 in 2018.

The Force didn’t disclose the punishments for these drivers but anyone caught driving at these speeds is likely to be banned from the roads and could end up in prison, according to police.

One officer told the Examiner: “With these sorts of speeds a ban would be inevitable and a prison sentence is also quite possible.”