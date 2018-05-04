Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A career burglar has been jailed for his latest crime spree.

Luke Walshaw, of Chickenley Lane in Chickenley, broke into his brother’s ex’s house about 5am and stole a handbag, bank cards and jewellery, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 37-year-old dad was on bail at the time of the offence.

Peter Byrne, prosecuting, said that the female victim, who lives in Unity Court in Dewsbury, woke up and looked downstairs to see Walshaw standing there holding a change jar. She asked him what he was doing and he fled.

The woman, who had known Walshaw for about 20 years, later spotted him in Dewsbury and chased him, but he got away.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She then checked local pawn shops for her stolen goods and discovered Moneypenny’s had suspended his account.

A pair of her earrings were returned to her after being found in a house and a neighbour found her tablet near her house, but her bank cards had been used.

The incident took place on February 19 this year.

In a separate incident on December 15 last year, he was caught with items that had been stolen in a burglary on Wakefield Road in Earlsheaton.

Two TVs, an iPhone, a pack of beer, car keys and jewellery had been stolen.

Police were called about a man in the street carrying large items under a sheet and claiming his girlfriend had kicked him out.

The next morning they were called about a man acting suspiciously in a garden in Dewsbury. They attended the scene and arrested Walshaw.

He was searched and found in possession of a lock knife on a key ring, which he said he had confiscated from his son, and a small amount of cannabis.

When interviewed by police, Walshaw said ‘bought the property off a man in the street’ despite having a ‘good idea’ the items were stolen. He failed to remain in the station for a drugs test.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

Walshaw, who has 21 previous convictions for 36 offences including burglaries, robberies and thefts, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, possession of a knife, possession of cannabis, failing to attend a drugs test and burglary.

Sean Smith, mitigating, said his client, who has substance misuse issues, had initially pleaded not guilty to the offences that occurred in December because he had just secured private accommodation to see his children and thought that another conviction would mean he would lose this.

Judge Guy Kearl QC sentenced Walshaw to three years and nine months’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve have before being eligible to be released on licence.

Referring to the December incident, the judge told Walshaw: “It is clear you were close to the burglar.”