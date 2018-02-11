The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tony Cassidy was jailed for a year for burgling a flat where Chelsea player on loan to Town, Izzy Brown, had stayed.

Cassidy and his younger brother Connor Cassidy were spotted breaking into the property that the club uses to house players, in August.

Connor Cassidy was earlier sentenced by Kirklees magistrates to a community order with a 21-day thinking skills programme and nine days of rehabilitation activities.

A treasurer who abused his position to steal nearly £80,000 from church funds has been jailed for more than two years.

Paul King stole £76,382 from St Stephen’s Church in Lindley over a period of around two years up to April last year.

The 37-year-old started attending the Anglican church in 2010 and befriended the vicar Rev Rachel Firth before taking on the voluntary role of treasurer in 2014.

A driver who tried to escape from police in a 100mph pursuit on the M62 has been jailed for 17 months.

Banned driver Christopher Brizell, 30, jumped red lights and crashed into railings in a Hyundai car before he joined the M62 in Bolton during the 30-minute pursuit.

At one point he turned into Birch services, drove around the car park and then drove the wrong way down the M62.

A man has been jailed for three years for leaving his ex suffering from a bleed on her brain.

Jordan Barnet, 35, had accused his victim of seeing other men and had been the subject of a restraining order banning him from making contact with the woman at the time of the attack on October 27 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim agreed to go for a drink with Barnet but he became aggressive in the taxi on the way back to her home.

A chancer who broke into a house a few doors down the street was caught red-handed – then offered to lend his neighbour money.

Drunk Carl Bailey, of Beech Avenue in Golcar, was caught burgling his neighbour’s house on September 21 last year.

The 37-year-old admitted burglary when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court.

A dad-of-four has been jailed for stabbing a man in the neck during a street fight.

Mohammed Ishfaq, of Heron Close in Ravensthorpe, sliced into the man’s neck on June 3 last year.

A Huddersfield man has been jailed for more than seven years after he was convicted of drugs offences.

Jermaine Cunningham, 31, of Longwood, planned to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough along with female accomplice Jaime Johnson.

Cunningham, 31, of Longwood Road was arrested in September 2015 in a vehicle on Victoria Road, Scarborough.

(Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A bungling burglar who raided a house while a couple slept upstairs was snared after his DNA was found in the neighbour’s garden.

Christopher Shepherd, of Lindley Court in Lindley, raided a terraced house in Paddock before leaving a hammer in a neighbour’s garden, Leeds Crown Court heard. Police examined it and found his DNA on it.

The 42-year-old was also spotted on another neighbour’s CCTV running up and down a ginnel around the time of the offence.

A young burglar has been given a shorter jail sentence after a judge said he didn’t think he was a lost cause.

Kieran Rayner, 22, faced a jail term of about two years and five months under the so-called “three strikes” legislation after he and others stole high-value equipment including an Apple Macbook following a party at a flat in Wood Street, Huddersfield, last November.

Rayner, of Oaklands Drive, Soothill, Batley, had previous convictions on his record for burglary offences and would have been locked up for the mandatory minimum term of 876 days, but a senior judge decided it would be unjust to impose that sentence.

Gambing addict Andrew Rothery was jailed for defrauding a pensioner out of more than £100,000.

Rothery, 51, of Town Street, Leeds, tricked 72-year-old Dennis Riddle into investing £135,000 of his retirement fund into a business scam.

The pair had met in 2009 when Rothery was pretending to be the director of a home improvements company and carried out work in Mr Riddle’s home in Bradley, Huddersfield, charging an inflated price.