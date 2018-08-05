Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These were the criminals convicted for offences in and around Huddersfield and Kirklees in July.

In this month's round-up a Huddersfield man was jailed for grooming a girl under the age of 16, a property manager who was jailed for a year after the death of two children in a house fire.

There's also the case of a man who was jailed for his part in a gun attack in Almondbury who was sentenced to ten years in prison and a life sentence for a man who murdered Tyron Charles.

Our round-up video features all of these cases and read on below for the cases involving all those who were locked up in the month of July, including cases from Leeds Crown Court.

Huddersfield man jailed for grooming a child

A Huddersfield man has been jailed after being found guilty at court of grooming a child under 16.

Nabeel Azhar, 35, of Primrose Hill, was charged by police in August last year with grooming offences against a 12-year-old girl.

Azhar was arrested by police in January 2018 and subsequently charged.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court and was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and also issued an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Property manager Kamal Bains jailed for a year after death of two children in house fire

A property manager has been jailed for a year after two young children died in a fire in a rented house with no smoke alarms.

A judge told Kamal Bains that his failure to fit smoke alarms in the house in Huddersfield was a ‘significant cause’ of the deaths of Logan Taylor, three, and Jake Casey, two.

The youngsters died when an electrical fault in a TV caused a fire in their bedroom in February 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service agreed to drop the manslaughter charges and the judge said it had become obvious during the trial that the prosecution ‘could not sustain’ its manslaughter case.

Man jailed for his part in gun attack in Almondbury - but refused to name shooter

A man has been convicted of a firearms offence and jailed for 10 years after a group of youths were shot at in Huddersfield.

A jury of nine men and three women took three hours and 31 minutes to find Darcy White guilty of possession of a firearm with intent after a four-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

White, of Law Lane near Southowram in Halifax, was driving his Peugeot 206 in the area when a passenger jumped out of the car with a shotgun and aimed it at five hooded youths.

White claimed he wasn’t a getaway driver and was just giving a male acquaintance and a man he didn’t know a lift.

Judge Neil Clark jailed the new dad for 10 years after a shot was fired in Almondbury.

Life sentence for Halifax man for murder of Tyron Charles

A murderer has been jailed alongside his parents after a father-of-three was shot in the face at point-blank range and his body dumped on a West Yorkshire moor.

Bradford Crown Court heard during the trial how Mr Charles was missing for more than five weeks and his body was only discovered by police after they secretly recorded conversations between Sutcliffe and his parents when they visited him at HMP Hull last October.

Officers were able to use locations mentioned in the conversations to track Sutcliffe's route after the killing and find the body of Mr Charles.

Halifax-born James Sutcliffe, 29, was handed a life sentence for the gruesome murder of Tyron Charles last year and his parents Kevin, 60, and Janet, 62, were also sent to jail for plotting to dispose of the body in attempt to save their son.

Prolific drug addict stole a set of false teeth

A desperate drug addict who stole a set of false teeth during a seven-day crime spree has been jailed for more than three years.

And a judge has told 43-year-old Darren Thornton that if does not stop committing crime it’s likely he will spend most of the rest of his life in prison.

On the night he was arrested Thornton was caught on various CCTV equipment wearing a stolen high visibility jacket and leaving footwear prints and bicycle tracks in the snow.

Thornton, who has more than 30 convictions for 70 offences on his record, pleaded guilty to 13 more crimes including house burglary, attempted house burglary, theft, fraud and possession of a lock knife.

Subway pervert terrorised 10 women

A subway pervert has been jailed for more than two years after he terrorised women using an underpass in Halifax town centre.

During a four-week period in February and March 27-year-old restaurant worker Fabrizio La Barbera exposed himself to a total of 10 women using the subway in the Pellon Lane area and on two of those occasions his crimes escalated into sexual assaults.

The court heard that La Barbera committed offences in the morning and afternoon over the four-week period and jailing him Judge Colin Burn said he had “terrorised” the women using the subway.

The defendant was jailed for a total of 27 months and he must also comply with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order which bans him using subways and underpasses without a reasonable excuse.

Naked defendant who refused to get dressed for court - has been jailed for six months

A naked defendant who refused to get dressed for his court hearing has been jailed for six months after being caught with a knife for the second time.

Former soldier James Bridgewood was due before Kirklees magistrates to answer charges of assaulting a police constable and possessing a bladed article in public.

But he could not be transported from Dewsbury Police Station to the Huddersfield court as he was naked and would not get dressed.

The 35-year-old appeared at the court via a prison video link - fully clothed- and pleaded guilty to the offences.

"Cheers for sending me to prison" Berry Brow man tells magistrates

A Berry Brow man has been jailed after ignoring the terms of his post-sentence supervision ... and then thanked the judge who sent him to prison.

Patrick Harrington, of Bishops Court, was jailed last July by a district judge to give the community a break from his offending.

Harrington, 40, who had 176 offences to his name, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment by District Judge Michael Fanning.

Magistrates jailed him for 14 days, to which he replied: “No problems, cheers.”

Man out of prison on licence kicked his mother in the face and called her a 'w***e'

A son who punched his father and kicked his mother in the head has been jailed for six months.

Luke Kenny was also barred from contacting the couple for a year after going round to their Waterloo home and attacking them.

The 30-year-old was out on licence after serving a two year jail sentence for stabbing his girlfriend in the head when the incident happened on May 26.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said: “As she tried to pull him (the victim) up Kenny has struck out towards her, pulling her hair and calling her a ‘w***e’.

“While his mother was on the floor he repeatedly kicked the left side of her head.”

Attacker told man he repeatedly punched: 'That'll teach you for talking s**t about me'

A man was repeatedly punched and had his mobile phone stolen when he was attacked near a Dewsbury pub.

Kyle Lindley bragged to a friend: “watch this” before launching the unprovoked assault on the victim near to the Black Horse pub in Edge Top Road, Thornhill.

The 27-year-old was jailed for five months after appearing in court via a video link from HMP Doncaster.

(Image: Google street view)

Lindley, of Daleside in Thornhill Edge, also stole his sunglasses and struck him a third time to his left ear telling him: “That’ll teach you for talking s**t about me.”

The victim was carrying a bag full of personal possessions and these were emptied out into the road by his attacker.

Lindley pleaded guilty to assault by beating and theft from a person.

Con artist who stole £32k from Horse & Hound advertisers is jailed

A con artist who stole more than £32,000 from an equestrian magazine’s advertisers has been jailed for four years.

Charmaine McAllister blew the money on several cars, cosmetic surgery, designer clothing and hotel stays.

During her latest crime spree, she scammed people using the name of Horse & Hound, the oldest equestrian weekly magazine in the UK, by pretending she worked in its advertising department.

Father stole to feed his eight children after his benefits were stopped

A father of eight stole from a supermarket to feed his children when his benefits were stopped.

Miroslav Tatar admitted stealing over £500 worth of goods from Asda in Dewsbury on March 5.

Tatar said he had no money and went into the supermarket with the intention of stealing from it.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Magistrates were told that following a road traffic accident he suffered injury to his skull, resulting in some memory loss.

Tatar, of Challow Grange in Bradford, also admitted to assaulting a 13-year-old boy at an address in the city on March 21.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 26 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.