These were the criminals convicted for offences in and around Huddersfield and Kirklees in June.

In this month's round up are burglars who returned to the scene of the crime in a bid to hide evidence, a DJ who tried to defraud the NHS out of more than £800,000 after exaggerating minor injuries and a garage customer who attacked an apprentice mechanic over a tyre repair.

There's also the case of a gang who tried to blow up cash machines at Post Office branches - with some of the group wearing santa hats during their nighttime raids.

Watch our video round up above, then read on to learn more about each criminal jailed in June, with cases from Leeds Crown Court and Bradford Crown Court.

Burglar returned to victim's home... to cover up evidence

A West Yorkshire family suffered a double trauma when burglars who raided their home in the middle of the night came back just a few hours later to try and remove incriminating evidence.

A Halifax couple and their two young children had been asleep at their home in Illingworth when they were disturbed by burglars trying to smash open the front door.

Bradford Crown Court heard that a blowtorch had been used to melt the door lock and the intruders continued to try and force their way in despite the father-of-two shouting at them from an upstairs window.

After failing to get into the property, 28-year-old Bahader Khan and an accomplice then smashed a rear kitchen window and one of them managed to steal the keys to a VW Golf which was driven away.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

The court heard that 20 minutes after the police left, Khan and an associate returned to the scene of their crime.

Mr Walters said they heard the sound of breaking glass again and the father could see one of the burglars picking out glass from the broken window and putting it into a bag along with the window blinds.

The cool-headed criminal even took fragments of glass off the floor which the police officers had tried to protect by covering with a bucket.

The initial break-in had taken place at about 4am that morning and the crooks had come back to the house at about 6am.

Jailing him for 44 months, Judge David Hatton QC said Khan and others involved in the burglary had pressed on with the crime despite knowing that the sleeping family had been disturbed.

A drug addict thief who stole tools from Aldi has been jailed

A drug addict thief who repeatedly stole tools from the same Aldi store in Elland has been jailed.

Steven Rajewski, 40, was given a chance last November when he received a suspended prison term for burglary offences, but despite making efforts to deal with his long-standing drug problem he relapsed and began committing crimes again.

He was jailed for 16 months.

DJ who tried to defraud NHS out of £800k is locked up

A DJ who “deliberately and dishonestly” exaggerated the effect of his relatively minor injuries in a bid to defraud the NHS of £800,000 has been jailed for three months.

Sandip Singh Atwal, 33, of Huddersfield, received negligent treatment for his injuries – fractures of two fingers and a cut to his lower lip – at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after he was attacked with a baseball bat in June, 2008.

(Image: Youtube)

But he asked for £837,109, including very substantial sums for future loss of earnings and future care, on the basis he was unable to work and grossly incapacitated.

However, covert video surveillance commissioned by the trust’s lawyers showed him working as a courier.

Man beats up apprentice mechanic after complaint about work

A 26-year-old man who launched a violent attack on a teenage apprentice at a garage in Brighouse has been jailed for 18 months.

A judge was told that Liam Lalu had seen red when he was told about a problem with a tyre which had been fitted to a wheel of his partner’s car earlier that day.

When the 17-year-old apprentice said it was him Lalu began punching him to the face before headbutting him.

The complainant said he was hit more than 10 times before Lalu, who was wearing his work boots, kicked his legs from under him and began stamping on the teenager’s arms.

Good Samaritans stop burglar breaking into Dewsbury food store

Prosecutor Paul Nicholson said the teenager’s injuries included bruising to his ribs and a broken left forearm.

Good Samaritans detained a burglar after catching him smashing his way into a Dewsbury store.

The members of the public were in their cars when they witnessed the break-in at Heron Foods at Ravensthorpe Retail Park on June 15.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates: “They saw two men smashing the glass to break into the shop.

“The members of the public ran over and saw the men coming out of the store. They detained them and police were contacted.”

Thomas Laffey admitted to the burglary when he appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

The 22-year-old also pleaded guilty to a theft at Mr K’s Newsagents in Horbury, Wakefield.

He was jailed for 14 days for the theft and told him to pay £26 compensation to the store.

Prolific offender jailed again for stealing legs of lamb

Darren Mooney entered a Marsh supermarket store on April 28 and stuffed the lamb, valued at £16, underneath his jacket.

The 39-year-old was challenged by the store manager who detained him until police arrived.

The offence put him in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed on April 18 for seven shoplifting offences.

He was jailed him for a total of 10 weeks. He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

Two burglars jailed after causing over £1,000 damage at leisure centre

The burglars were jailed after they caused the damage during a late night break-in at a Halifax leisure centre last month.

Homeless duo Adam Buck and Joshua McDonagh claimed they went into the North Bridge leisure centre just before midnight to find somewhere to sleep, but once inside the 24-year-olds damaged internal doors and shutters in the bar area as they looked for property to steal.

Bradford Crown Court heard today how a member of staff, who was still on duty, was disturbed by banging noises and when he checked the CCTV monitors he could see the two intruders moving about the premises.

The bungling burglars also set off the alarm system and when police officers arrived on the scene they found the pair in the administration office.

The judge said if they had been convicted after a trial the defendants would have been jailed for 30 months but their guilty pleas meant the sentence had to be reduced to 21 months each.

Disqualified driver got behind the wheel six times has been jailed

Atilla Tauz was fetching medication for his heavily pregnant diabetic wife when he was caught by police.

He said he needed to help his diabetic wife, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

But Kirklees magistrates told him that he had an appalling driving record and could have walked to his nearest pharmacy - just half a mile away from his home - instead.

Tauz, of Valley Drive in Thornhill, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

He has been sentenced to 21 weeks in custody and banned him from driving for a further 24 months.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

Coffee thief jailed for a week

Cameron Smith, 38, has been jailed after stealing eight jars of coffee from Tesco Express.

He was caught acting suspiciously in the Marsh store on February 16, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The security officer monitored the 38-year-old as he stashed the coffee into a plastic carrier bag and then tried to leave the Westbourne Road store.

The coffee, valued at £67, was recovered and Smith was arrested.

Magistrates jailed Smith, of Church Street in Paddock, for seven days.

Gang in 'santa hats' used gas to blow up Post Office cash machines - Including a Huddersfield Post Office

The four-man team, who between them were involved in six attacks, tried to blow up ATMs using oxygen and acetylene gas.

Some of them wore Santa Claus hats during one of their night-time expeditions.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the gang caused explosions at three of post offices which gave them access to cash cassettes containing nearly £200,000.

The gang failed to get any money during attacks at Almondbury post office in Huddersfield, the Bierley post office in Bradford and the Greenthorpe post office in Pudsey but raids on three other premises were successful.

The men fled with just over £9,000 in cash after causing an explosion at the Wrose post office in Bradford and on Christmas Day 2015 they succeeded in triggering another explosion at the Girlington post office, also in Bradford.

The raiders got away with more than £120,000 in cash and the post office premises suffered damage estimated at £30,000.

The gang were given prison sentences totalling more than 40 years.

Violent man jailed after ignoring ban on contacting his ex

Aaran Barden who ignored a court order not to contact his ex has been sent back to jail, after inviting her to his home.

He was handed the indefinite restraining order after being convicted of stabbing her in the face with a tennis racket.

He repeatedly called and texted the 43-year-old woman over the course of four days, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The victim said the incident caused her “increased anxiety and stress.”

Magistrates were told that Barden has since been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.