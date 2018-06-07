The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel has chained himself to his golden globe folly in Huddersfield town centre.

Jake, 80, has built a makeshift bed and says he will sleep out for as long as it takes to ensure his 9ft monument is safe.

Kirklees Council says it’s an eyesore and must be demolished.

The council wants to spruce up the paved courtyard area, between the Civic Centre and Kirklees Magistrates’ Court , and wants the folly gone.

Council chiefs say Jake can have his folly back but Jake reckons any attempt to remove it will see it permanently damaged.

Jake has made a bed out of two old pallets, some plump cushions and an old duvet and aims to make himself as comfortable as possible.

“I will be here as long as it takes,” he said. “Maybe there are some people who will support me and volunteer for some shifts.

“Some of Huddersfield’s homeless might as well sleep on my bed as sleep in a doorway.”

Jake had a shock early on Thursday morning when he packed his bags to leave his home at Peat Ponds near Lindley Moor.

He was carrying four orange Sainsbury’s carrier bags but missed his bus into town.

He left the bags with a hand-written sign on top saying: “Jake’s, leave alone, Thursday 8.15am.”

He went home to fetch his car and when he returned no more than six minutes later three of the bags had been stolen.

“I am gutted,” he said. “The bags contained all sorts of precious personal stuff including my teeth – which aren’t much use to anyone else – and my transistor radio for listening to Radio 4.”

Jake reckoned a taxi driver who stopped to talk to him after the bags were stolen may have been the culprit.

The sculpture – topped by a golden globe – stands in a small area of the civic centre precinct near some steps which Jake named Folly Court. It was built 14 years ago.