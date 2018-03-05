Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s not exactly the shy and retiring type.

So when Huddersfield eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel appeared in court today for the first time in decades, his performance was bound to be memorable.

Joker Jake is accused of allowing his dog Willy Wurzel to be out of control in a public place.

He was due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court for the first time on Friday but blamed the freezing conditions in his carvan up on Lindley Moor for his absence.

The 79-year-old complained that his pipes were frozen and he couldn’t even make himself a cup of tea let alone get to court.

But despite contacting the court to explain his predicament, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jake handed himself into police this morning but he was not brought up from the cells into court until close to 4.30pm.

His trademark orange hair tied back using a bright blue jumper, his appearance prompted smiles from solicitors and magistrates alike.

As solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell told the courtroom shortly before Jake’s appearance: “He won’t use one word if 53 will do” and he lived up to his reputation.

Glancing up at the bench from behind the glass dock panelling he described one magistrate as looking “just like Theresa May” before scolding the legal advisor for asking him if he could confirm that his name was John Graye.

Jake replied: “The name is Thomas Henry Erasmus Occupier and it has been by deed poll for the last 26 years - police are a bit slow.”

He confirmed his address as a caravan at Peat Ponds, Lindley Moor in “Huddersfield, Yorkshire pudding” and apologised for his appearance sporting a bright blue jumper tied around his head.

Jake explained that this was to keep his hair in place after police confiscated his headband and assured magistrates: “I’m not masquerading as a sheikh.”

Jake is accused of allowing his dog, a white and brown Staffordshire Bull terrier cross, to be out of control on December 29 last year at Heatherleigh recreation ground near to where Jake lives.

When asked for his plea to the charge he replied that he was “definitely not guilty” and that he planned to go away and gather his “masses and masses of evidence so that I can come back and defend my rights.”

Mr Sisson-Pell said he offered to help Jake in the proceedings but he said he wished to represent himself in his trial, expected to last for a morning at the Huddersfield court.

But the solicitor did fill out a case management form on his behalf which states that Jake’s dog was just friendly and acting playfully with another dog, not attacking it.

Jake told the court: “I don’t commit offences, I’m as pure as the driven snow - and there’s plenty of it outside.

“On Friday I was frozen in my freezing house, I was crippled. Now I’m sitting here and wasting my time.”

Jake then complained that police were “bloody useless” before apologising to magistrates for his temperament.

Magistrates granted him unconditional bail ahead of his trial date on July 11.

Before Jake was brought into court, Mr Sisson-Pell said of him: “He’s a very well-known character in Huddersfield and he’s been to court before, probably 30 or 40 years ago.

“He should have been at court on Friday but he lives adjacent to Lindley Moor and his water system was completely frozen and he had no means of even making himself a cup of tea.

“He contacted the court to say it was frozen solid and wouldn’t be able to get to court but a warrant was issued.

“Then he came to court today but was told go via the the police station and was remanded to appear after 3pm.

“He was extremely upset and said it wasn’t right for somebody of his age to be arrested and kept for court all day when in fact he had a very good reason for not coming to court.”