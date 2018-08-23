The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eccentric Jake Mangle-Wurzel has appealed against his conviction for owning a dog dangerously out of control.

Jake, 80, of Lindley Moor, was hit by fines totalling almost £1,000 after his dog, Staffordshire cross bull terrier Willy Wurzel, attacked another dog.

Jake missed the court appearance at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and the trial went ahead without him.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard from Alison Henderson how Willy attacked her spaniel Cyrus in fields near where Jake lives at Peat Ponds.

Jake arrived late at the Huddersfield court and was brought before the judge in time for the sentencing. Jake was fined £300 and ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The judge also ordered that Willy be kept on a lead or tethered and wear a muzzle in public.

Jake, who was not represented in court, was angry that he had been denied the chance to defend Willy who he insisted wasn’t a dangerous dog.

Jake claimed Willy was playing with Cyrus and the other dog wasn’t hurt.

Jake launched an appeal against his conviction and said the case would be heard at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, September 14.

“This case should never have been brought in the first place,” said Jake. “I hope to put up a good performance in court.”