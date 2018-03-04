Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mangle-Wurzel is to hand himself in to Huddersfield Police Station on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Self-styled eccentric Jake, 79, who has made a career out of his madcap antics, was due in court on Friday but failed to turn up.

Kirklees magistrates took a dim view and issued a warrant without bail which means he could be arrested and held in custody.

Jake is accused of owning a dog – Willy Wurzel – dangerously out of control, a charge he says he will deny.

Jake, also known as Thomas Henry Erasmus (THE) Occupier, was charged under a previous name, John Graye, which he said he hasn’t used for 40 years.

Jake is angry that the police have charged him under that name and that he changed his name by deed poll to THE Occupier, which appears on his driving licence, bank account, bank cards and medical documents.

Jake, who lives in a makeshift caravan at Peat Ponds at Lindley Moor, says he rang the court and told them he couldn’t get out due to the weather conditions.

He said: “My gas ran out, my house is frozen up. I had no water. I only have a bit of heating. I was huddled up. I am on Lindley Moor, the icy wastes. It’s wild, this is sheep country.

“I am damn near 80 and I can’t keep out the elements like I used to.

“I told them I was in severe emotional distress and could not operate.”

Jake said he planned to write a strongly-worded complaint to the police over why they had charged him in the wrong name.

“They have used a name I haven’t had for 40 years,” he said. “They have pulled this name out of the cobwebs.

“In fact they are chasing a person who does not exist.”

Despite that Jake has phoned the police and agreed to hand himself in at the police station on Monday morning.

He said: “I will then be arrested and they will take me up to the magistrates’ court and I will get the time of the trial. I will defend my own case.”

It is alleged that Willy Wurzel, a white and brown Staffordshire Bull terrier cross, described by Jake as his “grandson”, was out of control on December 29 last year in Heatherleigh recreation ground near where Jake lives.