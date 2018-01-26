Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Colne Valley Tory MP Jason McCartney has decided he doesn’t want to try to win back the seat he lost to Labour in June last year.

Jason, who lost the seat to Thelma Walker in the snap General Election after holding it since 2010, said he was enjoying his new job as head of public affairs at the University of Huddersfield and was proud of his record as an MP.

And he joked that he was now able to watch Huddersfield Town midweek games.

He said: “The Colne Valley Conservative Association are about to start the process of selecting their Parliamentary candidate for the next General Election. I won’t be putting my name forward.

“I relished the challenge of representing the Colne and Holme Valleys and Lindley in Westminster as your local Member of Parliament from 2010 to 2017.

“I’m really proud of everything me and my wonderful team achieved for our area from our successful Jobs Fairs to being a strong voice for our community in the House of Commons which sometimes meant voting against the party whip.

“As I approach my 50th birthday (he doesn’t look it I hear you all cry) I’m lucky to be able to reflect on three completely different roles in my life so far.

“From 10 years as an RAF Officer, to 10 years at ITV Yorkshire as a broadcast journalist and most recently 10 years as a local politician (three years as candidate and seven years as an MP).

“I’m now really enjoying getting stuck into my new role as the Head of Public Affairs at the award winning University of Huddersfield.

“I’m enjoying still being involved in the community I love from litter picks in Honley to supporting local charities.”

He added: “I’m continuing to support the excellent Let’s Save HRI community campaign and I’m really enjoying cheering on Town in the Premier League whilst being able to go to midweek games too. I’m particularly enjoying lots of quality time with my daughters.

“I look forward to giving my full support to whoever is selected as the Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Colne Valley and fully expect them to be successful at the next election.

“Finally I’d like to thank once again my wonderful team, we are still good friends and in regular contact.

“I’m also very grateful for all the wonderful well wishes and messages of support I’ve received since the General Election. Please come and say hello when you see me out and about – I’m not going anywhere!”

After he posted his decision on Facebook, friends and colleagues wished him well.

Former Look North journalist Christa Ackroyd said: “I for one am sad. You were a brilliant local MP who put constituents first – and West Yorkshire and the North on the map...I think you have retired from politics far too early.”