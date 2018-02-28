Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital campaigners have the backing of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Members of Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) travelled to Westminster to meet Mr Corbyn in a bid to get support from the highest level of government opposition.

In just nine days Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to reveal whether or not the controversial plan to demolish the infirmary and move emergency care to Halifax is allowed or if a deeper probe into hospital chiefs’ plans should be ordered.

Mr Corbyn has now vowed to use the time available to throw his political weight behind HoHRI’s efforts to block the downgrading of Huddersfield’s hospital.

Following a meeting in parliament he and Shadow Health Secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said they “unequivocally” backed the campaign to save A&E and a host of other hospital services.

A coach load of HoHRI members travelled to London and a small group from the steering committee met Mr Corbyn to air their concerns.

The meeting was held in private but a spokesperson for Mr Corbyn said he had spoken passionately about how a Labour Government founded the NHS 70 years ago and the country needed a fully funded National Health Service.

He agreed with Mr Ashworth who said a Labour government would overturn the 2012 Health and Social Care Act that has led to the potential downgrading of HRI.

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker, who organised the meeting, said: “I am delighted that Jeremy and Jonathan got to hear from the campaigners and that both of them gave their backing to our campaign.

“I think this has been a very successful day for the Hands Off HRI campaign.

“We are at a critical time to save our local hospital services and the commitment from Jeremy Corbyn and Jonathan Ashworth today has been a real boost to the campaign.

“This shows that this is not a done deal and our services can be saved.”

She added: “The sheer determination of the campaigners to battle through blizzards to make the meeting says so much about their determination to save their hospital services.

“They are all a credit to the people of the Colne Valley, Greater Huddersfield and Kirklees.”

Mr Ashworth said: “We only need to look at the weather today and we can see that one Accident and Emergency would not be able to cope with the additional pressures that it would face.

“Let me be clear, Labour sees no reason why a town the size of Huddersfield should not have its own A&E. We are right behind you in this fight.”

Hands Off HRI campaigner Louise Peace said: “This is about a fight for all of our NHS services.

“We are fighting for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but also to make sure that all health services in Kirklees and Calderdale are maintained.”

After their meeting, HoHRI campaigners continued to Whitehall to present a petition to save the infirmary to the Department of Health.