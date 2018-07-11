The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers ended their trip in dramatic fashion after their flight home was subject to a fire alert.

The Jet2 passenger plane was forced to land at Leeds Bradford Airport after fears of a fire.

The full-scale response from Leeds Bradford’s fire service was enacted after fears over a fire on the right hand landing gear, and the plane, which was carrying passengers from Palma, managed to land quickly and safely.

The 757 aircraft – flight number LS258 – landed at 12.47pm today (Wednesday) after concerns for safety, although an inspection of the plane upon landing found nothing to worry about. All passengers were able to disembark safely.

A spokesman for Jet2 said there was no emergency landing and the plane taxied down the runway and was checked thoroughly. There was no fire found.

"The (fire) crews were called as a precaution once the plane was on stand as the safety of our passengers is our number one priority," said the spokesman.