A jilted boyfriend who stabbed his ex-lover’s dog as he drunkenly trashed her clothes has been jailed by a judge.

Tony Reynolds, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage in relation to the injuries suffered by the two-year-old pug, called Lulu, during an incident at Elisha Bowman’s home in Holywell Green, Halifax, last November.

Reynolds, of Surrey Street, was given a three-month prison sentence for that offence with additional jail terms of one month for stealing a mobile phone and a further 15 months for an attack on a car driver in Halifax in August last year.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the couple had split up shortly before Reynolds went to the house and began slashing items of clothing belonging to his former partner.

It was not made clear how precisely the dog received her injuries but Reynolds’ barrister Adam Lodge said his client had been angry and drinking excessively.

Mr Lodge said the defendant had made a poor decision to go to the house intending to destroy the clothing and the dog had “got in the way.”

He suggested that his client’s actions had been reckless rather than a desire to harm the animal.

Prosecutor Felicity Hemlin said the dog was taken to a vet’s with three wounds to her abdomen.

She said the injuries were consistent with “stab wounds” from a blade and the experienced vet was disgusted by what he saw.

During the attack on the car driver last summer Reynolds, who admitted assault, used a child’s metal scooter to smash the vehicle’s windscreen before getting a hockey stick from his home and causing a fracture to a bone in the complainant’s hand.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said Reynolds’ problem was excessive drinking and aggression.

The judge said although the injuries to the animal were not life-threatening the vet had never seen anything like it.