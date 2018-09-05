Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman bombarded her ex-girlfriend with calls and repeatedly drove past her as she struggled with the breakdown of their relationship.

Olivia Hollies admitted harassing her former partner of two years when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court .

The 24-year-old's solicitor explained that she'd invested a lot in the relationship and found it very difficult to move on.

The Huddersfield court was told that the Hollies, of White Lee Croft in Batley , plagued the victim with nuisance calls and turned up at places she frequented.

The harassment took place between August 1 and 10 and at the time Hollies had bail conditions not to contact her ex because she was under police investigation for an assault.

But over the course of August 2 and 3 the victim received 20 phone calls from Hollies via an unknown number.

Then on August 4 Hollies drove past an address in Birkenshaw which her ex regularly attended.

She claimed that she ended up two-and-a-half miles out of her way after getting lost but admitted that she knew that the victim would be there.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said: “This alarmed her. She was petrified seeing the defendant and called police.”

Later that evening Hollies drove past the Golden Fleece pub in Birkenshaw where the victim was drinking with friends.

Hollies then sent her some WhatsApp messages admitting that she'd driven past and wanted to retrieve her PlayStation.

In another message she wrote: “I miss you so much. My deed is done, my freedom is gone, my soul has died.”

She also told the victim that she was going to harm herself, causing her to panic and check on her welfare.

Hollies' solicitor explained that she invested a lot financially and emotionally into the relationship but was sorry for her behaviour.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a probation report before sentencing her.

He said: “It's a relationship breakdown she's reacted badly to.

“It's a case of helping Miss Hollies move on.”