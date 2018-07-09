Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car dealership in Huddersfield is to close in less than two years’ time.

Pentagon Motor Group has announced it is to close its Fiat and Nissan dealership at Northgate at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Managing director David Lewis said: “We are saddened by the prospect of losing our Fiat and Nissan business in Huddersfield, but are faced with the fact that the site is simply not able to support the further investment needed to meet our customer service and brand identity standards for the future.

“Having considered the options, we regretfully had to make the decision to give both manufacturers their required two-year period of notice. Now, faced with this reality, our most important concern is our staff, all of whom have been advised of the situation.

“Fortunately, with the overall strength of the brands involved and the two-year period of notice before our planned closure, we are hopeful that both manufacturers will find alternative franchisees for their brands.

“Our goal would then be to help any new operators take on the team of people currently in position at our Huddersfield dealership.

“Regardless of that possibility, we will do all in our power over the coming two years to assist everyone at the dealership in finding suitable employment.”

Pentagon Motor Group was established in March 1991 with just one Vauxhall dealership in Derby. The business now operates 37 franchise outlets for major brands including Citroen, Dacia, Alfa Romeo, Kia, Mazda and Jeep from 23 sites across the East Midlands and North.