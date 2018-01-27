The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans' applause in memory of a young Terrier who was tragically killed in a car crash took on extra significance - as the team scored while fans were clapping.

Supporters stood to pay tribute to 21-year-old Terrier Joe Brook today following his death in a car crash earlier this month.

His best friend of more than 15 years, Joseph Wright, asked fans on Twitter to clap for the 21st minute of an upcoming home game to honour his friend’s memory.

The club agreed, and confirmed fans would be asked to clap for Joe at today's match.

And while fans were applauding Joe, Town scored the first goal of the match.

Joseph said: "This is something you couldn't write, for us to score on the 21st minute! It couldn't have been a more perfect time to score.

"Joe Brook scored that goal for us."

Joe was driving home from the gym towards New Hey Road on the evening of January 12 when his car ploughed into a dry stone wall.

His devastated mother and father, Joanne and Mark of Nettleton Hill, described him to the Examiner as a “lovely lad”.

Several bouquets of flowers were left at the scene of the tragedy with one friend saying he was “funny, smart and a top guy”.

Joe’s funeral service will take place at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday, 31 January at 1.45pm with all his friends welcome according to an obituary notice published in the Examiner. This will then be followed by a committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 3.15pm.