Up to 40 match day staff are being recruited to work at the John Smith’s Stadium from August this year.

Stadium company KSDL is looking to take on safety stewards, car park stewards and courtesy stewards to work on match days for both Huddersfield Town and Huddersfield Giants.

The pay is £7.83 per hour, although staff do get a modest increase in their hourly rate once they achieve the stewarding qualification.

Stewards must NOT watch the game and must at all times remain focused on spectators and their behaviour, applicants are warned.

They are expected to monitor spectators for “signs of distress, overcrowding, inappropriate behaviour and persistent standing,” says KSDL.

After the game stewards are expected to check if seats have been damaged or if property has been left behind.

Stewards must NOT eat, drink or smoke in view of the public.

The average hours range from four to six per match day, depending on the position held, and staff are expected to attend 44-46 match days in a year.

A stadium spokesman said the aim was to recruit 30-40 stewards.

The spokesman said: “Match day staff are expected to work a minimum of 75% of all Huddersfield Town and Huddersfield Giants games, along with any other events or matches held at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Match days can be any evening during the week or weekends throughout the year.”

The primary role of a steward is to ensure the safety of the general public during an event at the John Smith’s Stadium.

KSDL said ideal candidates would be those who enjoy interacting with people, have good communication skills and are willing to attend training in order to achieve an NVQ Level 2 (or equivalent) in Spectator Safety.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over for these roles.

Job descriptions and an application form are available to download from the John Smith’s Stadium website.

Completed application forms should be sent to the HR Manager, Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, Stadium Way, Huddersfield, HD1 6PG to be received no later than Friday June 1.

Those achieving the required level will be invited to an assessment centre where they will be further assessed for their suitability for the role for which they have applied.

The assessment centre will be held on the evening of Thursday June 21 and all successful applicants will need to make themselves available to attend this.