A woman described by a judge as a “Mrs Jekyll and Hyde” after a drink-fuelled outburst in which she damaged a garden and threatened a police officer has said how she regretted her actions.

And Leanne Rawlinson, 35, of Cowcliffe Hill Road, Cowcliffe, said the sentence imposed by District Judge Fanning would help her change her life.

Rawlinson pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assaulting a constable in the execution of her duty and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday).

She was given a community order with a requirement to attend the women’s centre in Huddersfield and was ordered to pay £150 compensation, a victim’s surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

She said the requirement to attend the centre was 'the best thing' for her.

The court heard how Rawlinson went to the victim’s home at Waterside, Huddersfield, on April 14, and pulled a trellis from the fence in the garden before returning 10 minutes later and pulling hanging baskets from the property.

After being arrested for criminal damage, she was taken to Huddersfield police station where she hurled abuse at a female police officer and made threats of physical violence against her.

Sentencing her, Judge Fanning branded her a Mrs Jekyll and Hyde for her bizarre behaviour.

Rawlinson said she had suffered from mental health issues since losing her parents and a brother and had suffered from depression and anxiety. She had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Rawlinson said she had abstained from alcohol for three years, but foolishly drank after feeling that things were getting on top of her.

She said her children had left to live with her father and the medication she was on at the time of the incident had not been working. Her medication had since been changed and she was set to begin therapy that would help with her mental health issues.

Rawlinson said she had no real recollection of the incident, but added: “I did drink that day and I should not have done. I really regret everything that happened.”