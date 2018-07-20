Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict who tried his hand at dealing but decided it was wiser to hand himself in has walked from court.

Lee Hodgson pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying class A drugs and received a suspended sentence.

The 35-year-old father-of-one had called police from a Batley payphone on April 24 to confess that he’d been dealing drugs for around 10 days .

Robert Galley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that when Hodgson was arrested he had eight wraps of crack cocaine and six wraps of heroin on him.

The court heard that Hodgson, who doesn’t work due to severe asthma, started dealing to pay off a debt he owed to another dealer and was earning around £300 per day.

Sentencing him to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, Judge Robin Mairs said: “Your case is exceptional as you telephoned the police yourself and explained to them the position you had found yourself in.”

He must complete a drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

I'm normally one for tough sentencing, but in a case like this where someone genuinely takes responsibility for their own actions, there's clear and proper reasoning behind some compassion and leniency from the judge. Just hope the needed support is actually provided. https://t.co/jOJ3EOET0f — Jonathan Arnott MEP (@JonathanArnott) July 19, 2018

The judge explained that the reasons he suspended the sentence included Hodgson alerting himself to the authorities, giving them details about who had been supplying him with the drugs to pass on, making full and frank submissions in interview, taking a methadone prescription and seeking help from CHART Kirklees.

Hodgson, who lives alone in a council property in Smallwood Gardens in Dewsbury, left the courtroom with two female family members.