July 2018 was the hottest July in Huddersfield since records began.

According to data collected by Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens , July 2018 had an average temperature of 18.3°C.

While that may not sound that hot, the figures are an average of the temperatures throughout the day and at night when it is significantly cooler.

The average summer temperature for Huddersfield between 1927 — when records were first collected in the town — and last year was 14.7°C.

Paul said: "July 2018 came out at 18.3°C and has just pipped 2013 by 0.2°C to become the hottest July on record for Huddersfield.

"All the more remarkable with the summer so far not exceeding to date 30°C, the maximum daily temperature being 29.5°C in town on Thursday July 26."

The highest temperature ever recorded in Huddersfield was 33.4°C in August 1990 despite it being an unremarkable summer with an average temperature of 15.1°C.

While 1976 is infamous for having the hottest summer on record with empty reservoirs and standpipes in the street, it wasn't the hottest summer in Huddersfield, according to the data.

The hottest was in 2003 with an average temperature of 16.7°C followed by 1995 (16.5°C), 1933 (16.3°C) and 1976 (16.1°C).

And Huddersfield is on track to having its hottest summer on record, if August follows in the footsteps of this year's super warm June and July.

Paul said: "The running mean this summer (is) 16.9°C which would put it in the number one position."

But not if we have an average August.

Paul said: "If August turns out a normal month the summer would fall back to equal 1976 as the 4th hottest on record from our local records."

But he added: "The first two thirds of this summer have been pretty spectacular, with June 1.7°C above normal and July a massive 3.1°C above normal."