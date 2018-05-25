Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The jury in the trial of a 36-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at their family home in Halifax has retired this lunchtime to begin their deliberations.

Judge David Hatton QC completed his summing up of the evidence in the case at Bradford Crown Court this morning before sending the jury out to start their discussions.

The court heard evidence on Wednesday from Zbigniew Lasek who is accused for murdering his 36-year-old wife Monika in a knife attack at their home on Solstice Way, Illingworth, last November.

Lasek claimed that his wife had stabbed him in the thigh before there was a struggle between the couple and he "went mad".

He claimed that he kissed his dying wife before making attempts to take his own life in the house .

The jury heard at the start of the trial that Mrs Lasek wanted her husband to move out of the house after their relationship broke down last year.

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC alleged that Lasek had told his wife on a earlier occasion, 'if you don't want to be with me you're not going to be with anyone'.

Opening the case to the jury earlier this month Mr Moulson said there was history of domestic violence, but the majority was unreported by Monika to the police.

He alleged that the defendant's drinking had escalated in the months leading up to the killing and the deceased had told him she wanted to end their relationship in May or June last year.

The jury were told that they would hear evidence about constant arguments between the couple and Lasek's "controlling behaviour" towards his wife.

Lasek has denied the murder charge and the trial continues.