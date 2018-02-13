Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The jury in the trial of two men accused of murdering Dewsbury father-of-one Jonathan Binns have retired this lunchtime to begin their deliberations.

Leeds United fan Mr Binns, 32, suffered multiple injuries when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta car during an incident outside the Scarborough pub in Thornhill almost a year ago.

The prosecution has alleged that Mr Binns was deliberately run over by Jaelan Herlt, who was at the wheel of the Fiesta.

The 20-year-old told the jury last week that his car was being attacked by a group of other men and he never intended to kill or hurt Mr Binns.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury, and his front seat passenger 20-year-old Khaleem Harris, of North Road, Dewsbury, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and violent disorder.

They are on trial alongside eight other Dewsbury men aged between 17 and 21 who have also denied the violent disorder charge.

The Honourable Mr Justice Goss completed his summing up of the case at about 12.20pm and then sent out the jury to begin their deliberations.