The Terriers are looking for a new kind of supporter.

Huddersfield Town is seeking applications for the “exciting new role” of Player Support Administrator – a role billed as “a unique opportunity to become part of the team at Huddersfield Town.”

Based as part of the football operations team at the Premier League club’s PPG Canalside training ground, the successful candidate will provide support to the players and first team management – and allow the squad to focus on football by helping to handle off-field matters such as player appearances and ensuring their passports are up to date.

The role includes designing and maintaining a new record keeping and filing system for all personal player information and department information; ensuring that players’ bills, paperwork and records are up to date and paid off; and alerting the player support team to upcoming renewals such as tenancy, insurance and passports.

It also involves creating and managing a Player Appearances calendar to track events Town players are due to attend, giving players briefings and reminders about when and where they are to the appear and co-ordinating planning meetings with other departments to make sure requests for player appearances are received in good time and comply with club policy.

The successful applicant will also be responsible for managing a process to deal with fan mail and provide administrative support for the Town academy welfare staff.

The club said: “This is a unique opportunity for the right person to become an important part of the football operation at the football club, all with the goal of optimising the first team’s performance on the field.”

Details of the vacancy are available at www.htafc.com and the closing date for applications in Friday, June 22.