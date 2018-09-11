Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 32-year-old married man who spent the evening drinking heavily and taking drugs with friends hanged himself hours later.

Dale Brown, a rugby-playing shop-fitter, was found by his wife Debbie at their home in Illingworth Grove, Halifax, on May 19.

Bradford Coroner's Court heard today (Tues) that Debbie had become concerned that he used cannabis and cocaine though senior coroner Martin Fleming stressed that he was only an occasional user and took these drugs when he was out socially.

The court that the father-of-four had become fed up with working away so much and wanted to spend more time at home with his family.

In a statement Debbie, who didn't attend the hearing, said they met when they were 17 and had been married for nine years.

She said he was a "hard-working man who had a lot of friends at the rugby club (Boothtown). He liked to have a drink."

On Wednesday, May 16, he had been working in London and although she didn't see him on the 19th they exchanged messages and he seemed his "normal self".

On September 18 he went out drinking with some pals at pubs in the Halifax area, watched a rugby match and stayed out until 5am.

She said he must have crept into their house while she was asleep. When she went downstairs later that morning she thought he was asleep at first but he was cold to her touch so she phoned 999 and help was summoned from a neighbour.

Mr Brown's friend Luke Thirkill, a fellow rugby player, said in a statement that they had started drinking at The Shears at 5pm and later went to a Halifax nightclub from 12.30am-4am.

He said: "I would say we were both drunk, we had been taking cocaine. He told me how he was really proud of his wife. He went quiet towards the end of the night but that was not unusual."

He said they were going to get some more money from an ATM but he disappeared and he assumed he had gone home. He added that what happened was a "total shock to me. He was in good spirits his actions were totally out of the blue."

A toxicology report revealed that he had consumed cannabis and cocaine and had drunk the equivalent of five-and-a-half pints or 10 measures of spirits.

Mr Fleming said: "Dale was a much-loved husband, son and a lot of people knew and loved him and they are all desperately missing him.

"Police found a note indicative of his intention to end his life. His use of cannabis, cocaine and alcohol had an effect on his mood. It must have put him in a very dark place indeed. He did intend to take his own life."