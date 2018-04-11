Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If the story of doctor Kate Granger’s battle with cancer inspired you then prepare to be moved to tears.

Kate’s husband Chris Pointon opened a 40th birthday card today (Wed) – left for him by his wife who died almost two years ago.

Chris celebrated his milestone birthday without his beloved Kate, the NHS doctor who launched the ‘hello, my name is...’ campaign.

Kate, originally from Wellhouse near Golcar, died in July 2016 but left birthday cards for Chris with dates on the envelope for when they should be opened.

Chris, who grew up in Mirfield, opened a purple envelope today which contained a big yellow birthday card with a loving message from Kate.

He tweeted pictures of the card and inside Kate wrote: “To my dearest Humpty Dumpty, in your 40s now, gorgeous. Has all the hair gone now?!?

“I love you and always will. So much.”

It was signed K xxxxxxx

Posting a picture of the card on Twitter, Chris wrote: “Such an emotional birthday card to open...from my beautiful and inspiring wife.”

He added: “She is always with me and wrote cards for me well into the future...miss her so much. I hope I’m doing you proud my beautiful angel in heaven X”.

Huddersfield-born Kate was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2011 aged just 29. In the five years before she died she raised more than £250,000 for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre.

But her most notable achievement, however, was to set up the ‘Hello my name is’ campaign to encourage doctors and NHS staff to always introduce themselves to patients.

The campaign was backed by politicians and celebrities around the world and Chris has continued the work after his wife’s death.

Last year Chris toured Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania delivering 21 talks in 25 days.

The campaign was endorsed by A-list celebrity Kylie Minogue, who has previously undergone treatment for breast cancer.