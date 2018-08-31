Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Pointon has found love with a new partner, two years on from the death of his campaigning doctor wife Kate Granger.

Chris announced on Twitter this week he had met a new partner, actress Rachael Delaney - adding: "It's what Kate dearly wished for."

Kate was the founder of the #hellomynameis campaign, encouraging healthcare staff to introduce themselves to patients.

Alongside a beautiful picture of himself and Rachael, Chris tweeted: "As many of my friends & family will know my late wife @grangerkate & I often talked about ‘life after kate’ for me & what our wishes were for the rest of my life... She wanted me to be happy, to meet someone & to share my love & happiness to others.

"This is something as a widower is difficult to comprehend and even more so to instigate however i want to thrive in life not merely survive, i want to love again not merely have been loved and i know i have so much to give and its what Kate dearly wished for.... I'm delighted to say that i have met someone who loves me for me and for everything that comes with me. She respects and remembers Kate and knows she will always be part of our lives....

"Kate will forever be part of my life and now Rachael and I's life together....

"Thank you to everyone for your love, support and kindness in helping me throughout the last 2 years and also in advance of exciting times ahead..... my friends and family mean everything to me...

"Old memories will always remain, new memories will be made and shared memories will be openly talked about....

"Live life to the full with no regrets all..."

Chris's tweet has been met with an outpouring of love and support.

@betabetic replied: "I’m actually crying (happy!) at this Chris - she was so, so adamant that the most important thing was that you find someone to keep sharing life’s adventures with. Couldn’t be more pleased for you both! xx"

Pop Idol vocal coach Carrie Grant replied: "Beautiful Chris, so pleased for you. Love knows no boundaries, it is life-giving, it heals the heart, it champions, it breaks through, it brings hope and a future. Love never fails."

And @brodieloftus replied: "This has totally filled my day with happiness & brought a tear. X"

Huddersfield-born Kate died in July 2016 aged just 34, five years after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Before her death she raised more than £250,000 for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre Appeal as well as setting up the #hellomynameis campaign.

Since then, Chris has carried on her work, touring Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania to deliver 21 talks in 25 days, writing a book, and receiving recognition from Prime Minister Theresa May.