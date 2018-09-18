Schoolgirl Katelyn Dawson died in a tragic crash when a BMW careered off the road and ploughed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen.
The youngster had been on her way to school and she was one of three people seriously injured in the smash.
Tragically the teenager died of her injuries later the same day, on 10 January 2018.
Her death touched the entire Huddersfield community with thousands turning out for vigils and her funeral.
But what caused the crash remains a mystery.
The police investigation has so far taken eight months and only now have we been informed that a file is ready to be passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Here is a timeline of events which have unfolded following the tragedy:
Katelyn Dawson tragedy
8.15am 10 January 2018
Black BMW careers off Wakefield Road and smashes into bus stop leaving three people seriously injured
6.15pm 10 January 2018
Police confirm schoolgirl Katelyn Dawson has died from her injuries sustained in the crash
17 January 2018
Inquest opens into Katelyn's death and is adjourned
31 January 2018
Thousands turn out for the schoolgirl's funeral at Huddersfield Parish Church
2 February 2018
Kateyln's family thank the Huddersfield community for their support
6 June 2018
Katelyn remembered with special award at Examiner School Awards
12 August 2018
Friends gather to mark what would have been her 16th birthday
13 August 2018
Police confirm investigations into the crash are ongoing
20 September 2018
Police confirm a file will be passed to the Crown Prosecution Service shortly