Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolgirl Katelyn Dawson died in a tragic crash when a BMW careered off the road and ploughed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen.

The youngster had been on her way to school and she was one of three people seriously injured in the smash.

Tragically the teenager died of her injuries later the same day, on 10 January 2018.

Her death touched the entire Huddersfield community with thousands turning out for vigils and her funeral.

But what caused the crash remains a mystery.

The police investigation has so far taken eight months and only now have we been informed that a file is ready to be passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Here is a timeline of events which have unfolded following the tragedy: