SKELMANTHORPE

March 21 at 5.30pm: An attempt was made to gain entry to a Mercedes Vito Panel van parked on Manor Rise by peeling back the nearside sliding door and damaging the same, no entry was gained.

UPPER DENBY

March 21 in the early evening: A Renault Traffic van on Bank Lane was broken into by using a drill on the rear doors. There were no tools in the van, suspects left the scene.

SHELLEY

March 25 at 8pm: A front door key left under a plant pot was used to enter a property on Hawthorne Way, thieves left through the conservatory at the rear using a key left on a table, the front door key has been stolen, laptop and car keys were visible but were ignored.

HOLMFIRTH

March 24 at 3pm: Thieves broke in through a door to the property on Dunford Road, made an untidy search and left with items.

SCHOLES

March 24 at 6pm: A Volkswagen Golf was entered by unknown means, burglars made a thorough search and stole mobile phones and cash, they closed the doors and left the scene.

HONLEY

March 21 at 10pm: A garden was entered by cutting a padlock off the shed door on Cynn Lane, but no entry was gained, so thieves made off taking the padlock with them.

March 22 at 9pm: A suspect approached a shed on Derwent Road and removed window gaining entry, sound and DJ equipment were stolen.

MELTHAM

March 23 at 9am: Ladders were stolen that were locked to a roof of a Ford Transit on appropriate clamps from The Cobbles.

MILNSBRIDGE

March 23 at 5pm: A Ford Fiesta parked on a drive overnight on Scar Lane was stolen, this was later recovered by police.

GOLCAR

March 25 at 3pm: A bedroom was entered on Maple Avenue and cash was stolen from a wallet in the drawer of a bedside table.

LINTHWAITE

March 22 in the early hours of the morning: An outbuilding was entered on Hoyle House Fold by unknown means, a chain was cut securing a trials motorcycle and the same was stolen.

March 26 at 10.30pm: A double glazed window was smashed on Cowlersley Lane, thieves gained entry to a foyer, pulled the alarm box off the wall but were unable to gain further entry so fled from the scene.

SLAITHWAITE

March 26 at 12pm: Burglars broke in via a patio window on Church Street and stole cash, they made off in a Vauxhall Astra.

FARTOWN

March 28 at 3.20am: A lock was snapped on a rear UPVC door, an untidy search was made of all rooms on Central Avenue, keys were removed but thieves were disturbed by residents and made off leaving keys on bin.

BRADLEY

March 29 at 1pm: While a resident was at the property on Elder Road money, jewellery, a mobile phone and electrical products were stolen.

MARSH

March 28 at 4.30am: A front drivers side window was smashed on a Ford Transit parked on Reed Street, thieves were disturbed and made off empty handed.

LINDLEY

March 29 at 11am: A window was smashed on a Nissan Duke on Occupation Road, nothing was stolen.

OAKES

March 29 at 5pm: Locks were broken on two cabins on Crosland Road, entry was gained and keys located to a third cabin which was entered and building equipment was stolen.

ALMONDBURY

March 29 at 12pm: Entry was gained to a property on Town End by removing the front door, damaging the glass, an untidy search was made of the living room, but unknown if anything was stolen.

LEPTON

March 30 at 9pm: Jewellery, a mobile phone, virtual reality headset and rucksack were stolen from Highgate Avenue.