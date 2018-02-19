The video will start in 8 Cancel

All four of Huddersfield’s KFC restaurants were closed at lunchtime today after the national chain ran out of chicken.

The fried chicken outlet, which has 900 stores across the country, switched to a new delivery company and admitted to “teething problems.”

The company – slogan Finger Lickin’ Good – was forced to close dozens of stores after a new delivery contract with DHL resulted in chicken shortages.

KFC shut its Huddersfield branches in New Street in the town centre; Leeds Road; Westbourne Road at Marsh; and Wakefield Road, Aspley.

The company said that of those outlets that were still open, many were offering a limited menu or had cut their hours.

It gave no information about when operations would be back to normal.

In a statement on its website KFC said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix – we’re really sorry about that.”

KFC previously worked with Bidvest Logistics but signed a new deal with DHL.

The chicken chain gave a “shout out” to its restaurant teams, who the company said were “working flat out to get us back up and running again.”

A DHL spokesman said: “Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed.

“We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

DHL announced in November that it had been appointed alongside QSL to manage the supply and distribution of food products and packaging for more than 850 KFC restaurants throughout the UK.

It said DHL would manage the physical warehouse and distribution service, with KFC adding it had specifically chosen the pair for their reputation of “innovation in logistics” across other industries.

KFC listed all the restaurants still open at 1.20pm on its website.

The company saw the funny side and said on Facebook they were working “round the cluck” to get all restaurants open again.

They added: “Some chickens have now crossed the road. The rest are waiting at the pelican crossing...”