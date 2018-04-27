Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw a kettle of boiling water at his partner’s head before kidnapping her, a court heard.

Dean Doyle then allegedly used the kettle to break a bone in the victim’s hand before bundling her into a car while she was wearing her dressing gown.

The attack happened at the Metro Inns hotel in Mirfield on Monday (April 23) Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Doyle, 36, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

He faces charges of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, taking her away by force against her will and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

Doyle is further accused of driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that the offences came to light after the victim went to Bradford Royal Infirmary with numerous injuries including burns and lacerations to her head, an injured wrist and a suspected broken bone in her hand.

After the alleged attack at the Leeds Road hotel she tried to escape but he caught her, bundled her into his Mercedes and drove off with her.

Mr Bozman told the court that she managed to get out and run but Doyle caught her again, grabbing her forcibly by her dressing gown back into the car.

He said that the victim was put into the car against her will and then driven to another hotel.

Doyle, of Grayswood Drive in Bradford, appeared in a secure glass dock flanked by two security officers.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear via a prison video link on May 24.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.