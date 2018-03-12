Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kidnappers forced a man to strip naked and dance for their entertainment, a court heard.

The victim had boiling water poured over his scrotum and back and his head was shaved, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He was earlier tied up at his Batley home and beaten with weapons in a dispute over Class A drugs worth £50k, magistrates heard.

Two men appeared at the Huddersfield court today charged in connection with his ordeal.

Andre Clarke, 29, of Wood Lane in Newsome, and Sakhawat Hussain, 35, of Hawthorne Avenue in Staincliffe, are accused of section 18 wounding, kidnapping, false imprisonment and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs heroin and cocaine.

Clarke faces an additional charge of assault.

The alleged offences occurred between January 23 and 26 this year.

The victim, another man and a pregnant woman were at an address in West Park Terrace, Batley, where Clarke and Hussain had allegedly stashed some drugs.

When they couldn’t be found later the men allegedly made threats to the parties, including the woman and her unborn child.

One of the men at the house was later allegedly tied up and beaten before being taken to another location in Batley Carr.

There he was allegedly forced to strip and had boiling water poured over him before he was able to escape.

Magistrates sent the case to Leeds Crown Court where Clarke and Hussain will first appear on April 9.

They were remanded into custody in the meantime.